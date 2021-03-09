© 2021 Connecticut Public

Environment

Senator Blumenthal Weighs In On The Future Of Rail In Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published March 9, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST
In this file photo, an Amtrak train arrives at Hartford Union Station on October 5, 2018.
Frankie Graziano
/
Connecticut Public
In this file photo, an Amtrak train arrives at Hartford Union Station on October 5, 2018.

Ridership on Metro North and the Hartford Line has plummeted as many residents suddenly stopped commuting by public transit during the pandemic.

But as the federal government eyes infrastructure as a recovery priority, will Connecticut benefit?

This hour, we talk to Senator Richard Blumenthal about what this could mean for our region’s rail system.

And some proponents in our region see this as an opportunity to bring high speed rail to Connecticut. Is that a realistic possibility for our state?

GUESTS:

  • Senator Richard Blumenthal - Connecticut U.S. Senator; member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation
  • Curt Johnson - President of Save the Sound
  • Elizabeth Deakin - Professor Emerita of City and Regional Planning and Urban Design, University of California, Berkeley and co-editor of High-Speed Rail and Sustainability: Decision-making and the Political Economy of Investment

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
