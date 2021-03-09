Senator Blumenthal Weighs In On The Future Of Rail In Connecticut

Ridership on Metro North and the Hartford Line has plummeted as many residents suddenly stopped commuting by public transit during the pandemic.

But as the federal government eyes infrastructure as a recovery priority, will Connecticut benefit?

This hour, we talk to Senator Richard Blumenthal about what this could mean for our region’s rail system.

And some proponents in our region see this as an opportunity to bring high speed rail to Connecticut. Is that a realistic possibility for our state?

GUESTS:

Senator Richard Blumenthal - Connecticut U.S. Senator; member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation

Connecticut U.S. Senator; member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Curt Johnson - President of Save the Sound

President of Save the Sound Elizabeth Deakin - Professor Emerita of City and Regional Planning and Urban Design, University of California, Berkeley and co-editor of High-Speed Rail and Sustainability: Decision-making and the Political Economy of Investment

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.