Environment
Connecticut Garden Journal
Connecticut Garden Journal is a weekly program hosted by horticulturalist Charlie Nardozzi. Each week, Charlie focuses on a topic relevant to both new and experienced gardeners, including pruning lilac bushes, growing blight-free tomatoes, groundcovers, sunflowers, bulbs, pests, and more.

No Dig Gardening, No Doubt! Pandemic Victory Gardens 2021

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Tess Terrible
Published March 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST
ro__srath_germany_gardening-with-planting-box-01_0.jpg
Uwe Aranas
/
Wikimedia Commons
Gardening; Planting box with salad

Gardening can be really therapeutic. For the second year in the row, seed sellers are selling out of their stock early as more and more people prepare for another pandemic spring season at home. 

This hour, Charlie Nardozzi from Connecticut Garden Journal ishere to answer your questions on gardening. 

Are you starting or even continuing your pandemic garden? We want to hear from you.

Learn more about No Dig Gardening by checking out Charlie's No Dig Gardening & Raised Bed Webinar.

GUESTS:

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
