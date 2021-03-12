Connecticut Garden Journal
Connecticut Garden Journal is a weekly program hosted by horticulturalist Charlie Nardozzi. Each week, Charlie focuses on a topic relevant to both new and experienced gardeners, including pruning lilac bushes, growing blight-free tomatoes, groundcovers, sunflowers, bulbs, pests, and more.
No Dig Gardening, No Doubt! Pandemic Victory Gardens 2021
Gardening can be really therapeutic. For the second year in the row, seed sellers are selling out of their stock early as more and more people prepare for another pandemic spring season at home.
This hour, Charlie Nardozzi from Connecticut Garden Journal ishere to answer your questions on gardening.
Are you starting or even continuing your pandemic garden? We want to hear from you.
Learn more about No Dig Gardening by checking out Charlie's No Dig Gardening & Raised Bed Webinar.
GUESTS:
Charlie Nardozzi - host of the Connecticut Garden Journal and author of The Complete Guide to No-Dig Gardening