The term global warming makes it clear that climate change is raising temperatures around the world. But climate change and a melting Arctic will shape our weather in New England in a whole host of other ways as well.

This hour: from extreme storms to “weather whiplash”, we look at the science behind why climate change is making our weather...weirder.

And later: leaders around the globe have committed to reducing carbon emissions. Will technologies that take carbon out of the atmosphere help reduce carbon dioxide levels before it’s too late?

GUESTS:

Dr. Jennifer Francis - Senior Scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Falmouth, Massachusetts

Dr. Akshat Rathi - Reporter for Bloomberg News covering climate and energy

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.