Climate Change Is Making Our Weather Weirder
The term global warming makes it clear that climate change is raising temperatures around the world. But climate change and a melting Arctic will shape our weather in New England in a whole host of other ways as well.
This hour: from extreme storms to “weather whiplash”, we look at the science behind why climate change is making our weather...weirder.
And later: leaders around the globe have committed to reducing carbon emissions. Will technologies that take carbon out of the atmosphere help reduce carbon dioxide levels before it’s too late?
GUESTS:
- Dr. Jennifer Francis - Senior Scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Falmouth, Massachusetts
- Dr. Akshat Rathi - Reporter for Bloomberg News covering climate and energy
Cat Pastor contributed to this show.