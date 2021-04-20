© 2021 Connecticut Public

Environment

Climate Change Is Making Our Weather Weirder

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published April 20, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT
The term global warming makes it clear that climate change is raising temperatures around the world. But climate change and a melting Arctic will shape our weather in New England in a whole host of other ways as well.

This hour: from extreme storms to “weather whiplash”, we look at the science behind why climate change is making our weather...weirder.

And later: leaders around the globe have committed to reducing carbon emissions. Will technologies that take carbon out of the atmosphere help reduce carbon dioxide levels before it’s too late?

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Jennifer Francis - Senior Scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Dr. Akshat Rathi - Reporter for Bloomberg News covering climate and energy

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Environmenttechnologyclimate changeNew EnglandArcticenvironmentweather
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
