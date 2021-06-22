© 2021 Connecticut Public

Environment
Science

Secrets Of The Whales: Photographer Brian Skerry Documents Nature's Giants

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published June 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
A mother humpback and calf in a bay off Vava'u, Tonga. They'd joined a few thousand adult humpbacks in Antarctica during summer before returning to the South Pacific. Along the way young whales began to imitate adult feeding methods and other behaviors.
Brian Skerry
Brian Skerry
Brian Skerry

They are giants who live their whole lives underwater. In many ways, a whale’s life is completely alien to the human experience. Yet these ocean giants share some surprising similarities with us.

This hour, we talk with National Geographic underwater photographer Brian Skerry. His newest cover story for the magazine looks at the growing body of research on whale culture. 

And later, reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us to talk about efforts to save endangered North Atlantic right whales in our region, and the conflicts these efforts have created with New England’s lobster fishing industry.

GUESTS:

The May issue of National Geographic magazine is a companion to The Disney+ original series, Secrets of the Whales, premiering on Earth Day. The three-year project will also be featured in the new National Geographic book, Secrets of the Whales, and is also the marquee event of National Geographic's newest initiative, Planet Possible. Learn moreatnatgeo.com/planetpossible.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
