© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clingan returns, reigning NCAA champ UConn takes back No. 1 spot

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith,
Frankie Graziano
Published January 18, 2024 at 2:19 PM EST
UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) blocks a shot by Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Stores, Conn.
Jessica Hill
/
AP
UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) blocks a shot by Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Stores, Conn.

The University of Connecticut men’s basketball is the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.

The defending NCAA champions are 16-2 on the season. The Huskies are enjoying their first in-season No. 1 ranking since 2009.

On Wednesday, UConn entered play against nationally-ranked Creighton University as the winners of five straight games and the beneficiary of losses by three teams previously ahead of them in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.

After claiming the number one spot, UConn defeated Creighton , 62-48 on campus in Storrs, Connecticut in its first test as America’s top team.

UConn won those five games prior to Wednesday’s contest without imposing 7’2” sophomore center Donovan Clingan, who had been sidelined after injuring his ankle during a loss at Seton Hall University on Dec. 20.

Clingan returned to the lineup Wednesday, notching 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 15 minutes against Creighton.

Hear more as Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith recap the news at Friday, 4:44 p.m., on Connecticut Public Radio. Connecticut Public’s Matt Dwyer, Kelsey Hubbard Rollinson, and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report. 
Tags
Frankie & Johnny Latest News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. He's proud to be a part of the team that won a regional Emmy Award for The Vote: A Connecticut Conversation. In his 21st year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of The Wheelhouse, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content