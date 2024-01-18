Clingan returns, reigning NCAA champ UConn takes back No. 1 spot

The University of Connecticut men’s basketball is the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.

The defending NCAA champions are 16-2 on the season. The Huskies are enjoying their first in-season No. 1 ranking since 2009.

On Wednesday, UConn entered play against nationally-ranked Creighton University as the winners of five straight games and the beneficiary of losses by three teams previously ahead of them in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.

After claiming the number one spot, UConn defeated Creighton , 62-48 on campus in Storrs, Connecticut in its first test as America’s top team.

UConn won those five games prior to Wednesday’s contest without imposing 7’2” sophomore center Donovan Clingan, who had been sidelined after injuring his ankle during a loss at Seton Hall University on Dec. 20.

Clingan returned to the lineup Wednesday, notching 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 15 minutes against Creighton.

Hear more as Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith recap the news at Friday, 4:44 p.m., on Connecticut Public Radio. Connecticut Public’s Matt Dwyer, Kelsey Hubbard Rollinson, and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.