A 245-year-old Connecticut inn says COVID has been it's greatest challenge yet

Connecticut’s historic Griswold Inn said the COVID-19 pandemic is its biggest challenge in nearly 250 years of business. They said they’re counting on more federal funding to survive.

The inn opened in Essex in 1776 — it was captured by the British during the War of 1812. Owner Geoffrey Paul’s family bought the inn in the ’90s. He said the taproom closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

“Our busiest month of the year is December and we had to shut down again at Christmas completely through New Years — we lost New Years, which is of course a big night,” Paul said.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal visited the inn last week. He’s one sponsor of a bill to deliver a second wave of relief to restaurants and other establishments. Connecticut businesses, including the Griswold Inn, got about $300 million under the first round of funding last year.

Blumenthal said he hopes to pass the bill as part of the omnibus budget in March.

