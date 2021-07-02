-
So far, about 72.8% of Connecticut’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 65.3% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
In this hour of Where We Live, we talk to the incoming commissioner of public health Dr. Manisha Juthani about the implications of a full FDA approval of the first ever COVID-19 vaccine – from Pfizer-BioNTech - and what this implies for vaccine uptake as children return to school this fall.
New data obtained by CT Public’s Accountability Project offers some insight into whether the significant uptick in car thefts seen between 2019 and 2020 was a one-year setback following decades of steady declines or the beginning of an upward trend.
Students in Connecticut will continue to wear masks at school this fall amid lower vaccination rates and the spread of the delta variant.
A federal judge on Monday sided with the University of Connecticut in a legal challenge against its coronavirus vaccine policy, upholding a requirement for students to get the shot or request an exemption before returning to campus.
COVID-19 testing rates have dropped in Connecticut, so does that mean we don't have a true picture of the delta variant spread?
Connecticut’s health commissioner discusses why masks are still needed and why vaccines help stop COVID’s spread.
COVID hospitalizations are skewing younger as the delta variant spreads in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont Issues Order Allowing Cities And Towns To Impose Mask Mandates