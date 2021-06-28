Tracking COVID Data: Vaccinations, Hospitalizations & Your Town's Infection Rate

Vaccinations continue across Connecticut with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting Wednesday that a total of 5,227,595 doses have been distributed to the state and 4,768,174 doses have been administered.

So far, about 72.8% of Connecticut’s population has received at least one vaccine dose and 65.3% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

State public health officials said that all Connecticut residents over the age of 2 years (regardless of vaccination status) should wear masks in public indoor spaces in counties with substantial transmission of COVID-19, per new CDC guidelines. All Connecticut counties are listed as at or above that category, according to the CDC.

Right now, COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups are open to people 12 and older who live, work or attend school in Connecticut.

People looking to get vaccinated do not need photo identification, nor do they need insurance. Individuals between the ages of 12 and 15 can be vaccinated at any clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine, “as long as they are accompanied by or have the consent of their parent or legal guardian,” according to the office of Gov. Ned Lamont.

You can find more information about where to get a vaccine at VaccineFinder.org or at the CT Vaccine Portal. A number of sites also accept walk-up appointments during certain time windows.

You may also dial 211. Additional hospital and pharmacy locations across the state are also offering vaccine appointments.

As of Aug. 18, state officials report racial disparities in Connecticut’s vaccine rollout.

Officials with the state Department of Public Health report that people who identify as Asian, Pacific Islander, and white are about 1 1/2 times as likely as people who identify as Black, Hispanic, American Indian, or Alaska Native to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Racial disparities have persisted for months.

But the data come with caveats. State officials have logged tens of thousands of shots given to people age 12 and older who are classified as “Other Race” or “Unknown.” Those groups likely include people who would identify with a race and ethnicity listed below, therefore vaccine coverage for the groups listed “is underestimated and should be interpreted with caution,” according to the DPH.

Meanwhile, state public health officials report 378 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations have been rising in recent weeks.

On Dec. 14, the state’s coronavirus hospitalizations reached a winter peak of 1,269 people, according to data from the state Department of Public Health. During Connecticut’s spring peak in April 2020, almost 2,000 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals.

Currently, state public health data show 73 of Connecticut’s 169 towns at the highest alert level for COVID-19.

That’s up from the previous week’s total of 39 towns. Additionally, 48 towns are listed at the second-highest “orange” alert level, that's flat from the previous week's total. And 22 towns are currently listed at the third-tier “yellow” alert level, which is down from the previous week's total of 46 towns.

According to the state DPH, the map does not include cases among people who reside in nursing homes, assisted living centers or correctional facilities.