All About Endangered Species

The issues surrounding species extinction are worthy of discussion and debate. Wildlife organizations, zoos, aquariums, and community organizations work to educate us on the many overlapping conditions that are currently resulting in what many scientists estimate is the Earth’s 6th mass extinction event. This video from Above the Noise helps frame the conversation.

FOR KIDS: SAVING ENDANGERED SPECIES WITH THE WILD KRATTS

PBS KIDS Wild Kratts are passionate about saving endangered animals. Watch this episode and discover all kinds of endangered species. Once you know the basics, watch this episode to learn ways to take action to protect animals at risk like monkeys, spiders, tigers, and more!

FOR PARENTS: HEALTHY SNACK IDEAS

Looking for something to munch on while watching Wild Kratts? Enjoy a healthy snack. May 21st is Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day, so try one of these new snack ideas!

Make fruit and veggie caterpillars, or make your own fruit leather for an easy snack! Use fruits of all colors and make a fruit palette or combine fruit and veggies in this celery and apple salad.

FOR ANIMAL-LOVING FAMILIES: MEET SOME OF OUR SHORELINE NEIGHBORS

Connecticut Public is partnering with SCIENCE FRIDAY and the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk for a very special, family-friendly event on June 14. Find out more and get your tickets now to join host Ira Flatow in-person as we learn about the amazing world of CEPHALOPODS. This group of sea creatures includes octopuses, cuttlefish, and the Long Fin Squid — illustrated above — which is native to our very own Long Island Sound!

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT EXTINCTION

PBS Learning Media’s Science Trek offers classroom lessons on endangered species (like the Piping Plovers pictured above, which are one of our local at-risk bird species.) Learn about extinct animals, endangered plants, and take a 360° Zoo tour of endangered animal habitats. Discussion questions are included to test your student’s knowledge!

To extend the lesson, try this video about the Idaho Zoo and their work to help save endangered species.