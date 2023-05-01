Celebrating Father’s Day and Juneteenth

FOR KIDS: FATHER'S DAY FUN!

On Father’s Day, we acknowledge how special dads are by showing love and appreciation. Our fathers create a blueprint for our relationships in the future. Celebrate Dad with a homemade gift like a DIY card, yarn wrapped picture frame, tie key chain or a Father’s Day goodie bag. These gifts are sure to make him smile!

FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING JUNETEENTH WITH YOUR FAMILY

Juneteenth is also called Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, or Emancipation Day to celebrate the freedom of enslaved African Americans in 1865. Now a federal holiday in the United States, there are many ways you and your family can celebrate. Talk with your children about the history of the holiday and read these stories.

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING JUNETEENTH

Lessons about Juneteenth need to recognize the challenges faced by the African American community and how these challenges are still continuing in today’s society. However, these lessons should help students find empowerment in the celebration of Juneteenth and teach activism. Try these resources in your classroom to honor the holiday:

