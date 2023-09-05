Celebrating Grandparent’s Day and International Literacy Day!

FOR KIDS: GRANDPARENT'S DAY

On Grandparent’s Day, we honor the love and support of our grandparents ! Families can show gratitude by making cards or spending time together. Read these stories about grandparents or try these ways to stay connected if you live far away from your loved ones.

FOR PARENTS: INTERNATIONAL LITERACY DAY

International Literacy Day was celebrated for the first time in 1967. The holiday advocates for the importance of literacy as a human right. There are so many ways to help your child develop their literacy skills. From simply practicing conversation, to learning to write, children are like sponges when it comes to literacy. The Learn to Grow collection offers literacy activities based on your child’s age. Reading Rockets also offers collections of books based on your child’s interests.