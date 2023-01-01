Celebrating Lunar New Year!

FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS CELEBRATES LUNAR NEW YEAR

Learn more about Chinese New Year with your favorite PBS Kids characters. Explore the city of Beijing, and learn about Chinese traditions and drumming in these episodes of Let’s Go Luna! In this episode of Curious George, Lily shows Marco and George how her family celebrates.

FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING THE NEW YEAR AT HOME

During the Lunar New Year, families decorate their homes with red lanterns, banners, and poems with wishes for the new year. Decorate your home with paper lanterns and dragon puppets . Celebrate Chinese New Year traditions to bring good luck to your family!

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT CHINESE CULTURE