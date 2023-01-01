© 2023 Connecticut Public

Celebrating Lunar New Year!

Lunar New Year begins on January 22nd! Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, marks the transition between zodiac signs and is one of the most important days in Chinese culture. This year, we transition from the year of the tiger to this year’s zodiac animal, the rabbit!
FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS CELEBRATES LUNAR NEW YEAR

Learn more about Chinese New Year with your favorite PBS Kids characters. Explore the city of Beijing, and learn about Chinese traditions and drumming in these episodes of Let’s Go Luna! In this episode of Curious George, Lily shows Marco and George how her family celebrates.

FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING THE NEW YEAR AT HOME

During the Lunar New Year, families decorate their homes with red lanterns, banners, and poems with wishes for the new year. Decorate your home with paper lanterns and dragon puppets. Celebrate Chinese New Year traditions to bring good luck to your family!

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT CHINESE CULTURE

Celebrate Chinese culture in your classroom by taking a virtual field trip to a Ku Fu School. Or learn about the traditional lion dance to usher good luck and fortune during the new year.