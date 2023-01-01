Celebrating Lunar New Year!
FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS CELEBRATES LUNAR NEW YEAR
Learn more about Chinese New Year with your favorite PBS Kids characters. Explore the city of Beijing, and learn about Chinese traditions and drumming in these episodes of Let’s Go Luna! In this episode of Curious George, Lily shows Marco and George how her family celebrates.
FOR PARENTS: CELEBRATING THE NEW YEAR AT HOME
During the Lunar New Year, families decorate their homes with red lanterns, banners, and poems with wishes for the new year. Decorate your home with paper lanterns and dragon puppets. Celebrate Chinese New Year traditions to bring good luck to your family!
FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT CHINESE CULTURE
Celebrate Chinese culture in your classroom by taking a virtual field trip to a Ku Fu School. Or learn about the traditional lion dance to usher good luck and fortune during the new year.