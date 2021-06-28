Cook Up Some Fun with Donkey Hodie!

FOR KIDS: PLAY SOME GAMES WHILE YOU WAIT!

Why not play some games while waiting for your food to cook? Try Donkey Hodie’s coloring pages, maze games and matching activities here to pass the time! Online games include Purple Panda’s Space Bop, Art Pals or Donkey’s FroYo Stand. It will be time to eat before you know it!

FOR PARENTS: FUN RECIPES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

The recipe for Donkey Hodie’s Flying Flapjacks teaches your child measurement and fine motor skills as they mix and pour batter. We know the first pancake never comes out quite right, but that’s okay! Donkey Hodie knows making mistakes is all part of the fun and helps us grow!

PBS KIDS recipes are healthy and delicious — from cheesy bacon brussels sprouts to a warming vegetable soup.

FOR EDUCATORS: HELPING KIDS COPE WITH WAITING & DISRUPTION

As students excitedly wait for the holidays, their routines are often disrupted and changed. Waiting is not easy (even for teachers). Playing this waiting game with your students can help start this conversation.

Discussing the feeling of waiting with students is important. Sometimes it’s a short amount of time — like waiting for something to cook. Sometimes it lasts much longer — like waiting to exchange holiday gifts! Donkey Hodie can help your students navigate these feelings and express others during lessons about out-of-order routines and changing plans.

