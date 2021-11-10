PBS KIDS HOLIDAY PROGRAMS
Get cozy for PBS KIDS FAMILY NIGHTS with special holiday programs every Friday throughout December. View the full schedule here.
December 3
Beginning at 7:00 pm
- Arthur’s Perfect Christmas
- Peg + Cat + Holidays
December 10
Beginning at 7:00 pm
- Nature Cat: A Nature Carol
- The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas!
December 17
Beginning at 6:00 pm
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Snowflake Day!
- Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
- Pinkalicious & Peterrific Gingerbread House/Christmas Tree Trouble
- NEW! Alma’s Way – Alma’s Noche Buena and Three Kings Day
- Let’s Go Luna! Christmas Around the World
- Odd Squad Reindeer Games
PEANUTS Special: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Sunday, December 19 at 7:30 pm on CPTV & PBS KIDS 24/7
December 24
Beginning at 6:00 pm
- Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
- Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas
- Nature Cat: A Nature Carol
- Arthur’s Perfect Christmas
December 31
Beginning at 7:00 pm
- An Odd Squad Mini-Marathon