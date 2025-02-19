Digital Discoveries: Computer Science Skills for Kids

FOR KIDS: CODE AND CREATE!

Programming a computer may be easier than you think. Check out this video of Dr. Rafferty from Ready Jet Go! as she explains computer programming to the kids. Then, test your coding skills with SciGirls games as you learn to code and debug !

FOR PARENTS: COMPUTER SCIENCE AT HOME

Learning about computer science helps young children learn to persevere and problem-solve, and introduces computational thinking . Coding teaches children how to sequence, understand patterns, and understand cause and effect relationships. The PBS Kids ScratchJr App is a great resource for your child to begin their computer science journey!