Election Day and STEM Day Activities!

FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS LOVES TO VOTE!

Even your favorite PBS Kids characters think voting is important! Check out these videos from Daniel Tiger and Buster and Binky from Arthur as they explain the importance of voting. Or sing along to the “Let’s Take a Vote” song as you learn about how voting works.

FOR PARENTS: LET'S LEARN ABOUT ELECTIONS

Teaching children about voting can help with future decision-making and problem-solving. Sharing thoughts on fairness and politics can increase their civic engagement skills and help them better understand election season. Try reading these books about elections or playing Peg + Cat’s Election Problem game to learn more!

FOR EDUCATORS: NATIONAL STEM DAY

On November 8th, we celebrate National STEM Day! Host a STEM Day at your school full of hands-on activities for students. Younger students will enjoy these Curious George-themed STEM activities or playing these engineering games while older students may enjoy learning about different types of STEM careers.

