Explore the Outdoors this Earth Day!

On April 22nd, we celebrate Earth Day! Earth Day marks the anniversary of the modern environmental movement and raises awareness of environmental protection. Get outside this week and do something kind for our Earth!
Learning Snacks - Explore the Outdoors this Earth Day!
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: NATURE CRAFTS AND EXPERIMENTS
PBS Kid’s Explore the Outdoors series offers so many awesome springtime activities! Plant a herb garden or an indoor terrarium. Then, use your observation journal and DIY magnifying glass to make observations about your new ecosystem!

FOR PARENTS: ECO-FRIENDLY FUN
Spending time in nature can be a huge stress reliever for children, and adults! Raising environmentally-responsible kids helps the Earth and makes for great family fun. Throw an eco-friendly party in honor of the season, practice recycling, and read these books to learn more about our planet.

FOR EDUCATORS: EARTH DAY SCIENCE
Being environmentally aware is an incredibly important trait to instill in growing children. These lessons will help students of all ages explore environmental concepts and encourage future climate activism: