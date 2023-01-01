Explore the Outdoors this Earth Day!

FOR KIDS: NATURE CRAFTS AND EXPERIMENTS

PBS Kid’s Explore the Outdoors series offers so many awesome springtime activities ! Plant a herb garden or an indoor terrarium . Then, use your observation journal and DIY magnifying glass to make observations about your new ecosystem!

FOR PARENTS: ECO-FRIENDLY FUN

Spending time in nature can be a huge stress reliever for children, and adults! Raising environmentally-responsible kids helps the Earth and makes for great family fun. Throw an eco-friendly party in honor of the season, practice recycling , and read these books to learn more about our planet.

FOR EDUCATORS: EARTH DAY SCIENCE

Being environmentally aware is an incredibly important trait to instill in growing children. These lessons will help students of all ages explore environmental concepts and encourage future climate activism:

