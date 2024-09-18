FALLing Into Hispanic Heritage Month!

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATE FALL IN NATURE

As the colors of fall creep in, take some time in nature. Take a nature walk and make art with the fall leaves or make a book of trees . Or try this fall science experiment ! At the end of the day, cuddle up with a warm drink and enjoy this fall-themed episode of Nature Cat !

FOR PARENTS: HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH AT HOME

This month, we celebrate the cultures and traditions of people from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. We also honor the achievements of Hispanic and Latinx people in the U.S. and worldwide! Celebrate the month by making different recipes like mofongo or tostadas . And decorate your home with flores de papel and papel picados ! For more activities and recipes, visit this link !