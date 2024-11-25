Giving Joy! Giving Tuesday and National Cookie Day

FOR KIDS: NATIONAL COOKIE DAY FUN!

December 4th is National Cookie Day! Get in on the fun with Team Hamster and Ruff Ruffman’s Cookie Creator and Cookie Monster’s Show Me the Cookies game ! Or whip up some mozie-mazing cookies from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Remember to share with friends and family because giving gives you a good feeling !

FOR PARENTS: WAYS TO GIVE ON GIVING TUESDAY

Teaching children about giving on Giving Tuesday is a great way to nurture empathy , compassion, and kindness. Your family can give to a charity or give their time! Volunteering as a family helps children understand the value of joy and gratitude that comes from helping others.