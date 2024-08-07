© 2024 Connecticut Public

Go for the Gold! Summer Olympics Activities

Dive into a week of sports, fun, and inspiration! Every four years, the international multi-sport event brings the world together for the love of athletics and watching them. Whether you are a trained athlete or love cheering from the sidelines, the Olympics has something for everyone!
Learning Snacks: Go for the Gold! Summer Olympics Activities
FOR KIDS: OLYMPICS-THEMED EPISODES
Did you know Molly of Denali competed in the Native Youth Olympics? Jump, bike, swim, and more with PBS KIDS characters like Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts, and Pinkalicious as they race to the finish line with this video playlist!

FOR PARENTS: EXPERIENCE THE OLYMPICS IN YOUR OWN BACKYARD
Just because the Olympics are in Paris doesn’t mean you must travel to enjoy the fun! Host your own backyard Olympics for friends in your neighborhood! Or keep it small with a family Olympics. And don’t forget the gold medals for the winners!

FOR EDUCATORS: OLYMPIC HISTORY
Let’s talk about history! By exploring how the Olympics began, students can understand the history of sports and the incredible achievements that have shaped our world. In this lesson, your students will love studying with primary sources from the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. Take the learning a step further by comparing then and now!

