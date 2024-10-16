Happy Odd-tober: Math Problem Solving with Odd Squad!

FOR KIDS: BECOME AN ODD SQUAD AGENT

All October long, tune in to NEW episodes of Odd Squad . Or check out this spooktacular villains video compilation to celebrate the season. Practice your math skills with these puzzling games that will make you feel like an Odd Squad agent !

FOR PARENTS: HANDS-ON MATH ACTIVITIES

Make math a hands-on, problem solving experience with these Odd Squad math crafts! Learn about measurements with water play or homemade slime ! Or try pattern practice with code cracking or paper polyhedrons .