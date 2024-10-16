© 2024 Connecticut Public

Happy Odd-tober: Math Problem Solving with Odd Squad!

PBS Kids is celebrating Odd-tober with Odd Squad. Join the Odd Squad kid agents as they face off against different villains while using math concepts to solve each case. Make math fun with this week’s Learning Snacks!
Learning Snacks: Happy Odd-tober: Math Problem Solving with Odd Squad!
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+

FOR KIDS: BECOME AN ODD SQUAD AGENT
All October long, tune in to NEW episodes of Odd Squad. Or check out this spooktacular villains video compilation to celebrate the season. Practice your math skills with these puzzling games that will make you feel like an Odd Squad agent!

FOR PARENTS: HANDS-ON MATH ACTIVITIES
Make math a hands-on, problem solving experience with these Odd Squad math crafts! Learn about measurements with water play or homemade slime! Or try pattern practice with code cracking or paper polyhedrons.

FOR EDUCATORS: HANDS-ON MATH WITH ODD SQUAD!
Teaching math through hands-on activities provides learners with opportunities for self-pacing and developing independence for deeper level understandings. By modeling learning with puzzles, real-life problems, and critical thinking tasks in your math lessons, students spend more time on challenging topics with reduced anxiety and increased self-expression.

