Home for the Holidays: Creating the Coziest December Ever!

FOR KIDS: HOST A COZY SLEEPOVER!

Host the coziest sleepover for you and your friends with PBS Kids! Play games like Molly’s Winter Kitchen or the new Carl the Collector games . Have a movie night with this tasty popcorn recipe and make these delicious pancakes in the morning for breakfast!

FOR PARENTS: CREATING A WELCOMING WINTER HOME

With the weather getting colder, we need to bring the fun inside! Creating a warm and inviting atmosphere at home will help your holiday season be extra special. Try these rainy or snowy day activities to maximize your family time together! As the season gets busy, schedule some downtime to enjoy each other’s company.