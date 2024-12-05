Home for the Holidays: Creating the Coziest December Ever!
FOR KIDS: HOST A COZY SLEEPOVER!
Host the coziest sleepover for you and your friends with PBS Kids! Play games like Molly’s Winter Kitchen or the new Carl the Collector games. Have a movie night with this tasty popcorn recipe and make these delicious pancakes in the morning for breakfast!
FOR PARENTS: CREATING A WELCOMING WINTER HOME
With the weather getting colder, we need to bring the fun inside! Creating a warm and inviting atmosphere at home will help your holiday season be extra special. Try these rainy or snowy day activities to maximize your family time together! As the season gets busy, schedule some downtime to enjoy each other’s company.
FOR EDUCATORS: COZY CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES
The word of the week is cozy! Have students practice thinking of or writing sentences using the word to celebrate the season. Learn about how beavers keep comfy homes to stay safe during the winter or discover the culture of cozy in Norway!
Make the season bright with a festive lineup of your favorite PBS Kids shows and holiday specials.