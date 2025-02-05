Honoring History, Inspiring Futures: Celebrating Black History
Join the celebration by sharing stories, reading books by Black authors, and by engaging in conversations to reflect on our history.
FOR KIDS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH VIDEOS AND ACTIVITIES!
Black History Month is a time to learn about and celebrate the important contributions of Black artists, inventors, and heroes who make our world a better place. Check out this Youtube playlist from PBS Kids or these clips from Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum that celebrate Black leaders and activists! After watching, make awards for your favorite heroes or read these books that celebrate Black culture.
FOR PARENTS: SHARING BLACK STORIES
Learning about Black History Month helps children develop an understanding of our nation's history, encourages appreciation of diversity, and inspires through stories of courage and determination. Explore Black history through art, books with strong characters, and bingo activities for children ages 2-5 and ages 6-8.
FOR EDUCATORS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH LESSONS
Teaching about Black history is essential for students to gain a deeper understanding of our history, develop empathy, and appreciate the diversity that makes our world great. PBS Learning Media offers collections of resources for students of all ages to celebrate all month long. The Celebrating Black History and Culture collection includes lessons about literature and media, the arts, civics, and even STEM!
