Honoring History, Inspiring Futures: Celebrating Black History

FOR KIDS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH VIDEOS AND ACTIVITIES!

Black History Month is a time to learn about and celebrate the important contributions of Black artists, inventors, and heroes who make our world a better place. Check out this Youtube playlist from PBS Kids or these clips from Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum that celebrate Black leaders and activists! After watching, make awards for your favorite heroes or read these books that celebrate Black culture .

FOR PARENTS: SHARING BLACK STORIES

Learning about Black History Month helps children develop an understanding of our nation's history, encourages appreciation of diversity, and inspires through stories of courage and determination. Explore Black history through art , books with strong characters , and bingo activities for children ages 2-5 and ages 6-8 .