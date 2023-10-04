Honoring Indigenous Peoples and Mental Health

FOR KIDS: MOLLY OF DENALI

Did you know Molly of Denali was one of the first children’s television shows to have a Native American lead? The show follows Molly and her friends as they explore her home in beautiful Alaska. Check out these Molly of Denali games and videos to learn all about her culture. This clip will teach you all about Molly’s native songs and dances.

FOR PARENTS: WAY TO HONOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLES

Molly of Denali offers amazing resources for families looking to learn about native and indigenous peoples. Celebrating cultures and family traditions helps us pass down memories from one generation to the next. The episode “Grandpa’s Drum” shares the struggles and resilience of indigenous peoples and was inspired by one of the show's Native Alaskan advisors, Minto Elder Luke Titus. The clip, The Making of Grandpa’s Drum, allows us to have an inside look at the making of the episode.

FOR EDUCATORS: WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY

Mental health is a huge topic in schools. Many children and educators are in crisis and need mental health support now more than ever. October 10th is World Mental Health Day and it is a perfect time to discuss mental health in the classroom. Below are a few links for educators to implement in the classroom:

