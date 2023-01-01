It’s A Week of Love and Appreciation! A Neighborhood Wedding and Teacher and School Nurse Appreciation

FOR KIDS: A NEIGHBORHOOD WEDDING!

Save the date! Wedding bells are ringing in Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. On May 8th, tune in for a special episode of Daniel Tiger, A Neighborhood Wedding. Baker Aker and Doctor Anna will be married in a beautiful celebration of Mexican and Pakistani cultures and Daniel and his friends will be there to celebrate.

Before the big day, explore wedding traditions from countries around the world!

FOR PARENTS: TEACHER APPRECIATION

Teaching is a work of heart! Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8th - May 12th. Check out these special PBS Kids teachers and discuss your child’s favorite teachers. Thank the teachers in your life with these card templates or make your own thank you cards! Read these books about teachers to help you think of what to write.