It’s Your Lucky Day! St. Patrick’s Day and Pi Day

FOR KIDS: ST. PATRICK'S DAY HISTORY

This week brings us a little extra luck! On March 17th, we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The holiday marks the arrival of Christianity and St. Patrick to Ireland. Learn about the holiday’s traditions with these picture books and videos featuring Ready, Jet, Go! and Cyberchase!

FOR PARENTS: ST. PATRICK's DAY CRAFTS AND RECIPES

Go green this week and try a new recipe for traditional Irish soda bread or corned beef and cabbage! Get in the spirit by crafting your own leprechaun hat and shamrock necklace. And don’t forget to decorate your home with these adorable tissue paper crafts!

FOR EDUCATORS: PI DAY

Today marks Pi Day, 3/14! Did you know pi can be calculated using a random sample? Like in this video using darts. For some creative ideas for celebrating Pi Day at your school, check out this video!