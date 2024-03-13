© 2024 Connecticut Public

It’s Your Lucky Day! St. Patrick’s Day and Pi Day

It’s your lucky day! This week’s Learning Snacks has arrived! Even though today is Pi Day, don’t fill up on fun too early! We end the week with St. Patrick’s Day. Try a new recipe, read a new silly story, or craft a beautiful piece of art.
St. Patrick's Day and Pi Day
-

FOR KIDS: ST. PATRICK'S DAY HISTORY
This week brings us a little extra luck! On March 17th, we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The holiday marks the arrival of Christianity and St. Patrick to Ireland. Learn about the holiday’s traditions with these picture books and videos featuring Ready, Jet, Go! and Cyberchase!

FOR PARENTS: ST. PATRICK's DAY CRAFTS AND RECIPES
Go green this week and try a new recipe for traditional Irish soda bread or corned beef and cabbage! Get in the spirit by crafting your own leprechaun hat and shamrock necklace. And don’t forget to decorate your home with these adorable tissue paper crafts!

FOR EDUCATORS: PI DAY
Today marks Pi Day, 3/14! Did you know pi can be calculated using a random sample? Like in this video using darts. For some creative ideas for celebrating Pi Day at your school, check out this video!

