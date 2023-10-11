Jamming on the Job: The New PBS Kids Podcast for Kids and Families!

FOR KIDS: JAMMING ON THE JOB ACTIVITIES

Christina and Andrés love to sing and teach about the inspiring people they meet! Try these Jamming on the Job activities as you listen to each new episode. Make sure to check out this backstage look at the podcast!

FOR PARENTS: LIFE-SKILLS WITH JAMMING ON THE JOB

Each episode of Jamming on the Job features a career-of-the-day and the skills needed to be successful at that job. The podcast helps children explore interesting careers as Christina and Andrés compose original songs about each new job! Looking to extend learning beyond the podcast? Check out these picture books about careers.

FOR EDUCATORS: EXPLORING CAREERS IN THE CLASSROOM

We often ask children the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” but answering that question isn’t so simple! The PBS Learning Media collections, Great Job! and Talking Jobs, feature videos exploring opportunities in different career fields. Children don’t have to choose right away, it can be fun to explore the possibilities!

