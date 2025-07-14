Learning Snacks: From Backyard to Backroads: Beat Summer Boredom Anywhere

FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS APPS AND GAMES

Have a long trip coming up? Trust that PBS Kids will keep you entertained the whole way! Before you are on your way, download the CT Public Mobile App for a 24/7 live stream of your favorite PBS Kids shows and new PBS Kids games. Just make sure to select “KIDS” once you open the app! After some screen time, take a break with these road trip math games. With this much fun, you won’t even want to ask “Are we there yet?”!

FOR PARENTS: PLANNING FOR TRAVEL WITH KIDS

When planning to take a trip, involving everyone in the process can be a rewarding and exciting experience! Reading books about travel , looking at a map , or watching these PBS Kids clips can help get the kids in on the planning and lessen travel anxiety. Get kids excited about the trip with these free road trip games and activities!