Learning Snacks: From Backyard to Backroads: Beat Summer Boredom Anywhere
FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS APPS AND GAMES
Have a long trip coming up? Trust that PBS Kids will keep you entertained the whole way! Before you are on your way, download the CT Public Mobile App for a 24/7 live stream of your favorite PBS Kids shows and new PBS Kids games. Just make sure to select “KIDS” once you open the app! After some screen time, take a break with these road trip math games. With this much fun, you won’t even want to ask “Are we there yet?”!
FOR PARENTS: PLANNING FOR TRAVEL WITH KIDS
When planning to take a trip, involving everyone in the process can be a rewarding and exciting experience! Reading books about travel, looking at a map, or watching these PBS Kids clips can help get the kids in on the planning and lessen travel anxiety. Get kids excited about the trip with these free road trip games and activities!
FOR EDUCATORS: VIRTUAL FIELD TRIPS
You may not be able to take your entire class on vacation, but you can take them for a virtual field trip! PBS Learning Media’s collection of Virtual Field Trips offers experiences like visiting a science museum, TV station, and even a construction site. Virtual field trips are a great way to practice before going on a field trip or exploring new lands!
Explore and play all summer long with a variety of free resources from PBS KIDS. Spark curiosity and creativity with hands-on activities and games supporting literacy, math, science, and fun.