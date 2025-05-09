Learning Snacks: Hooray for Mother’s Day!
FOR KIDS: MOTHER'S DAY EPISODES
Give mom some time to rest and relax! Enjoy some downtime with Mom this week with your favorite PBS Kids Shows. Tune into Mother’s Day themed episodes of Daniel Tiger, Pinkalicious, and more in this video playlist!
FOR PARENTS: MOTHER'S DAY CRAFTS AND REFLECTIONS
For Mother’s Day, have children make a handmade gift to show their appreciation for the special women in their lives. Make paper flowers, painted rocks, or a memory book to share with your family. On Mother’s Day, reflect and celebrate the everyday and remember to be present.
FOR EDUCATORS: CELEBRATING ALL MOTHERS!
Mother’s Day is a great time to reflect in the classroom. Everyone’s family is different, and teachers need to remember how to support all students. Mother’s Day is a chance to foster gratitude and creativity through activities like writing thank you cards or creating crafts.
