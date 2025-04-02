Learning Snacks: Tasty Tips: Inclusion for All: Autism Awareness Month
FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS CELEBRATES AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH
Did you know some of your favorite PBS Kids characters have autism? Carl from Carl the Collector, AJ from Hero Elementary, and Julia from Sesame Street are all on the spectrum. You might notice that people with autism might need extra help handling social situations or connecting with their feelings. By learning more about people with autism, like Xavier Riddle and his friends when they visited Temple Grandin, we can learn how to be better friends and allies!
FOR PARENTS: SUPPORTING CHILDREN ON THE AUTISM SPECTRUM
Autism can present itself early through challenges with communication and social interactions paired with sensory processing difficulties. Every child with autism experiences different symptoms and often has unique strengths in pattern recognition and problem solving. Supporting children with autism using self-management strategies and stimulating sensory needs can make a huge difference in their everyday functioning.
FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING ABOUT NEURODIVERSITY
To help students with autism feel successful and included at school, teachers must work together with families to ensure all proper modifications and accommodations are met. It is also necessary that our students understand how to support peers with autism. These books about neurodiversity are a great place to start. PBS Learning Media’s Move to Include Collection has videos and lessons to make your classroom a welcoming place for all learners.
This month, PBS KIDS recognizes Autism Acceptance Month, spotlighting autistic characters from series such as “Carl the Collector” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”