Learning Snacks: Tasty Tips: Inclusion for All: Autism Awareness Month

FOR KIDS: PBS KIDS CELEBRATES AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH

Did you know some of your favorite PBS Kids characters have autism? Carl from Carl the Collector , AJ from Hero Elementary , and Julia from Sesame Street are all on the spectrum. You might notice that people with autism might need extra help handling social situations or connecting with their feelings. By learning more about people with autism, like Xavier Riddle and his friends when they visited Temple Grandin, we can learn how to be better friends and allies!

FOR PARENTS: SUPPORTING CHILDREN ON THE AUTISM SPECTRUM

Autism can present itself early through challenges with communication and social interactions paired with sensory processing difficulties. Every child with autism experiences different symptoms and often has unique strengths in pattern recognition and problem solving. Supporting children with autism using self-management strategies and stimulating sensory needs can make a huge difference in their everyday functioning.