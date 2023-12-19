Make Your Holidays Merry and Bright!
The holidays are here! Winter breaks are about to begin and it's time to enjoy family traditions. No matter what you celebrate, PBS Kids has tips and tricks to help make this holiday season extra special.
FOR KIDS: COZY UP WITH PBS KIDS
Your favorite PBS Kids characters are counting down to the holidays too! Cozy up with your favorite holiday-themed PBS Kids episodes. Or relax by the PBS Kids yule log. Sing along to these holiday songs to really get in the spirit!
FOR PARENTS: FAMILY FUN AND FESTIVITIES
Whether you celebrate Nochebuena, Christmas, or Kwanzaa, this week is full of holiday cheer! Have the kids help with the holiday prep and last minute gifts. Take time to enjoy the little moments that are the reason for the season.
FOR EDUCATORS: HOLIDAY HISTORY
Before you head home for holiday break, how about some history? Share these videos from PBS Kids' All About the Holidays Collection to find out why we celebrate at the end of every year:
Looking for fun activities, crafts, games and video to do this holiday season? Look no further!