Make Your Holidays Merry and Bright!

FOR KIDS: COZY UP WITH PBS KIDS

Your favorite PBS Kids characters are counting down to the holidays too! Cozy up with your favorite holiday-themed PBS Kids episodes. Or relax by the PBS Kids yule log. Sing along to these holiday songs to really get in the spirit!

FOR PARENTS: FAMILY FUN AND FESTIVITIES

Whether you celebrate Nochebuena, Christmas, or Kwanzaa, this week is full of holiday cheer! Have the kids help with the holiday prep and last minute gifts. Take time to enjoy the little moments that are the reason for the season.

FOR EDUCATORS: HOLIDAY HISTORY

Before you head home for holiday break, how about some history? Share these videos from PBS Kids' All About the Holidays Collection to find out why we celebrate at the end of every year:

