Measurement Mania! Taking Learning to New Heights!

Ready for some hands-on learning this week? There are so many things we can measure! Length, width, height, weight, time, money, and more!
FOR KIDS: MEASUREMENT GAMES AND BOOKS!
Are you a math master like Cyberchase’s Matt, Jackie, and Inez? Size up the competition with these PBS Kids measurement games! Or find a comfy spot and read a book about measurement. You can even measure the number of books you read!

FOR PARENTS: MEASUREMENT IN EVERYDAY ROUTINES!
Most young children are naturally curious about math in everyday routines. Children often begin understanding measurement by comparing the world around them using words like, “tall”, “short”, “long”, “quick”, “slow”, and more. Go on a length hunt or try a new recipe to practice these skills together. For more activities by age group, visit this link.

FOR EDUCATORS: MEASURING SUCCESS: LESSONS FOR ALL AGES
Students of all ages can practice measurement. From comparing weights to measuring with a ruler to converting metric measurements, there is something for everyone! The links below are filled with resources for measurement lessons for classrooms of all ages:

Quick Links