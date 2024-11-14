Meet Carl the Collector! The New PBS Kids Show!

FOR KIDS: MEET CARL AND HIS FRIENDS!

Carl and his friends, Sheldon, Lotta, Nico, Arugula, and Forrest, love to play and problem-solve as a team. Before tuning in to the first episode, you can learn all about Carl and his pals in these clips ! Or make and sort your collection just like Carl!

FOR PARENTS: SUPPORTING INDEPENDENT KIDS

Carl’s extraordinary close eye for detail helps him solve problems in ways many others wouldn’t think of! These traits have helped him grow extensive collections that are useful throughout Fuzzytown. This behind-the-scenes look shows the making and reasoning behind the show.

Carl’s friends help him navigate social situations as necessary. After watching, check in with your children to help them develop self-management strategies and ways to show kindness to all .