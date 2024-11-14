Meet Carl the Collector! The New PBS Kids Show!
FOR KIDS: MEET CARL AND HIS FRIENDS!
Carl and his friends, Sheldon, Lotta, Nico, Arugula, and Forrest, love to play and problem-solve as a team. Before tuning in to the first episode, you can learn all about Carl and his pals in these clips! Or make and sort your collection just like Carl!
FOR PARENTS: SUPPORTING INDEPENDENT KIDS
Carl’s extraordinary close eye for detail helps him solve problems in ways many others wouldn’t think of! These traits have helped him grow extensive collections that are useful throughout Fuzzytown. This behind-the-scenes look shows the making and reasoning behind the show.
Carl’s friends help him navigate social situations as necessary. After watching, check in with your children to help them develop self-management strategies and ways to show kindness to all.
FOR EDUCATORS: MOVE TO INCLUDE!
Carl’s autism allows him to navigate the world differently. PBS Learning Media’s collection, Move to Include, offers lessons for students of all ages and professional development for teachers around neurodiversity to help you develop a loving classroom community. When all students feel included, your classroom is a better place to be!
Begins Thursday, November 14, 2024
Meet Carl, a warm-hearted raccoon who loves collecting things. Carl’s attention to detail, distinctive way of looking at the world, and extensive collections help him solve problems around Fuzzytown with his friends, Sheldon, Lotta, Nico, Arugula and Forrest.
Available in English and Spanish.