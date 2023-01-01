Mother’s Day and Stories to Share

FOR KIDS: MOTHER'S DAY

On May 14th, we celebrate moms! Mother’s Day is a day to give thanks for everything moms do for us. Make mom a picture frame for your favorite photo of your family, or make family face magnets for a funny gift! Read these books about Mother’s Day or learn about Mother’s Day traditions from around the world .

FOR PARENTS: WRITE YOUR OWN STORY

Today is Make a Book Day! Many of us love to read stories, but have you ever thought of making your own? Make a book about friends , feelings , using your manners , or create a memory book to share with family. PBS Kids also has a collection of story games if you prefer to make a digital story!