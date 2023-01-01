© 2023 Connecticut Public

Mother’s Day and Stories to Share

On Mother’s Day, we celebrate moms everywhere for their support and love. This week, engage in creative activities as you make a Mother’s Day gift or write your own story. Family time is always time to celebrate!
Learning Snacks - Mother’s Day and Stories to Share
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: MOTHER'S DAY
On May 14th, we celebrate moms! Mother’s Day is a day to give thanks for everything moms do for us. Make mom a picture frame for your favorite photo of your family, or make family face magnets for a funny gift! Read these books about Mother’s Day or learn about Mother’s Day traditions from around the world.

FOR PARENTS: WRITE YOUR OWN STORY
Today is Make a Book Day! Many of us love to read stories, but have you ever thought of making your own? Make a book about friends, feelings, using your manners, or create a memory book to share with family. PBS Kids also has a collection of story games if you prefer to make a digital story!

FOR EDUCATORS: MAKING THE MOST OF READING
Explicit reading and phonics instruction is extremely important to student success. But sometimes switching up a reading lesson can help increase student engagement! Partnering students as “book buddies” can be a fun way to increase student independence and collaboration. Try using a reading chart for students to track their progress. These Reading Rainbow lessons have paired activities for cross-curricular opportunities in social studies, math, and science.