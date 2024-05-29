Our Beautiful Blue and Green World!

FOR KIDS: WILD KRATTS: OUR BLUE AND GREEN WORLD!

What do you like better- green forests or blue oceans? While doing their annual laundry day, the Kratt Brothers ask the same question! And what better way to find an answer than to explore both? Join the Wild Kratts in the NEW movie special Our Blue and Green World. Are you looking to check out the deep blue sea? Play Creature Power Suit Underwater Challenge! Is the forest more your speed? Play Amazin’ Amazon Adventure!

FOR PARENTS: EARTH CRAFTS

Can’t decide if oceans or forests are your favorite? Sometimes you don’t need to choose. Make a beautiful paper mache Earth and learn about both! Explore ocean ecosystems with these paper plate aquariums or feed our forest friends with this recycled milk carton bird feeder.

FOR EDUCATORS: EASY ANIMAL SCIENCE EDUCATION!

Children love the Wild Kratts because each adventure explores science concepts central to an animal's characteristics and showcases a rarely seen wildlife moment, all while sharing adventurous stories and lots of silly humor! PBS Learning Media’s Wild Kratts Collection offers age-appropriate lessons on ecosystems, animal behaviors, teamwork, extinction, and more! Students will also love these live-action segments for an up-close look at some of their favorite animals!

