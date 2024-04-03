© 2024 Connecticut Public

Out of This World Fun! Solar Eclipse and Space Lessons

How do you organize a space party? You plan-et! On April 8th, we will witness an amazing total solar eclipse in Connecticut! The next solar eclipse will not be visible in the United States until 2044, so check out this week’s tips and tricks to be ready for your viewing at this link!
Learning Snacks - Let's Get Crafty! Easter and Springtime Fun
FOR KIDS: WHAT IS A SOLAR ECLIPSE?
There are two types of eclipses- lunar and solar. This week, we will witness a solar eclipse, just like in these episodes Ready, Jet, Go and Nature Cat! During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the earth, casting a shadow and making the day feel like night for about 4 minutes. Gear up for the eclipse with these space games!

FOR PARENTS: EXPLORING SPACE AT HOME
Space can be both a fascinating and confusing concept for children. Explore stars and planets from the comfort of your home with these books. Or try salt painting our solar system or create Saturn’s rings out of household items! For more space crafts and activities, visit this link!

FOR EDUCATORS: SOLAR ECLIPSE AND SPACE LESSONS
Students of all ages love learning about space! This week is the perfect time to introduce astronomy concepts as students experience the solar eclipse. Younger students will enjoy this read-aloud about history and solar eclipses. These planetary science lessons are great for older students too! You can even view the eclipse as a class (without worrying about glasses!) at this link.

