Puzzle Power to Beat Winter Boredom!

FOR KIDS: PUZZLE GAMES AND SONGS

Did you know puzzles don’t just have to come as pieces in a box? Puzzles are any activity designed to test your knowledge and problem-solving skills. Try solving these tangram puzzles with Cyberchase or these push and pull puzzles with Hero Elementary . Or sing a song about puzzles with Daniel Tiger !

FOR PARENTS: THE PROS OF PUZZLES

Puzzles are more than just a fun way to pass the time indoors. They help children think critically, improve spatial skills , and boost cognitive development. Puzzles can also encourage patience and persistence with difficult tasks. Try this plant puzzle or make your own puzzle box this week!