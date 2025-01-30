© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puzzle Power to Beat Winter Boredom!

This intense winter chill has meant lots of time spent indoors and at home. Are you feeling a bit of cabin fever? Playing games and puzzles can be the perfect cure! Bring the whole family together for some creative, problem-solving fun this week.
Puzzle Power to Beat Winter Boredom!
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+

FOR KIDS: PUZZLE GAMES AND SONGS
Did you know puzzles don’t just have to come as pieces in a box? Puzzles are any activity designed to test your knowledge and problem-solving skills. Try solving these tangram puzzles with Cyberchase or these push and pull puzzles with Hero Elementary. Or sing a song about puzzles with Daniel Tiger!

FOR PARENTS: THE PROS OF PUZZLES
Puzzles are more than just a fun way to pass the time indoors. They help children think critically, improve spatial skills, and boost cognitive development. Puzzles can also encourage patience and persistence with difficult tasks. Try this plant puzzle or make your own puzzle box this week!

FOR EDUCATORS: SOLVING PUZZLES IN THE CLASSROOM
In school, we often see the most puzzle problem solving in math and science. Equations and experiments are all puzzles to be solved! Different combinations can be used to solve a puzzle in math or configure proteins in science. Younger students will enjoy making their own picture puzzles.

    Happy Valentine's Day

    Ugga mugga! There are so many ways to say "I love you." How do YOU tell someone their special? 💖 #ValentinesDay

    Learn More


    Quick Links