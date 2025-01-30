Puzzle Power to Beat Winter Boredom!
FOR KIDS: PUZZLE GAMES AND SONGS
Did you know puzzles don’t just have to come as pieces in a box? Puzzles are any activity designed to test your knowledge and problem-solving skills. Try solving these tangram puzzles with Cyberchase or these push and pull puzzles with Hero Elementary. Or sing a song about puzzles with Daniel Tiger!
FOR PARENTS: THE PROS OF PUZZLES
Puzzles are more than just a fun way to pass the time indoors. They help children think critically, improve spatial skills, and boost cognitive development. Puzzles can also encourage patience and persistence with difficult tasks. Try this plant puzzle or make your own puzzle box this week!
FOR EDUCATORS: SOLVING PUZZLES IN THE CLASSROOM
In school, we often see the most puzzle problem solving in math and science. Equations and experiments are all puzzles to be solved! Different combinations can be used to solve a puzzle in math or configure proteins in science. Younger students will enjoy making their own picture puzzles.
