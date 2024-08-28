Ready, Set, Routine! Tips for a Fantastic School Year

FOR KIDS: BACK-TO-SCHOOL GAMES AND EPISODES

Heading back to school is an exciting adventure! It’s a time to see old friends, make new ones, and learn something new. Play these back-to-school games or watch these school-themed Daniel Tiger episodes for fun before the first day! Or practice your daily routines with these games or this checklist for the big day.

FOR PARENTS: BECOMING A ROUTINE ROCKSTAR

Having consistent routines provides children with a sense of safety and comfort. Following a schedule at home (just like at school!) helps children see what’s coming next and lessens anxiety about the unknown. Set a few goals for this school year as a family and take it one day at a time. It’s going to be a great year!