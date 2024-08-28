Ready, Set, Routine! Tips for a Fantastic School Year
FOR KIDS: BACK-TO-SCHOOL GAMES AND EPISODES
Heading back to school is an exciting adventure! It’s a time to see old friends, make new ones, and learn something new. Play these back-to-school games or watch these school-themed Daniel Tiger episodes for fun before the first day! Or practice your daily routines with these games or this checklist for the big day.
FOR PARENTS: BECOMING A ROUTINE ROCKSTAR
Having consistent routines provides children with a sense of safety and comfort. Following a schedule at home (just like at school!) helps children see what’s coming next and lessens anxiety about the unknown. Set a few goals for this school year as a family and take it one day at a time. It’s going to be a great year!
FOR EDUCATORS: STARTING THE SCHOOL YEAR RIGHT!
A new school year means new students, new learning, and new classroom experiences! The PBS Learning Media Back-to-School collection is full of free activities and printables for you to have the best year yet! Including themes of emotions, routines, and building new relationships, there’s something for everyone. Check out these graphic organizers and teacher’s guides too!