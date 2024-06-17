School’s Out For Summer!

FOR KIDS: IT'S A SUMMER OF ADVENTURE!

The sunniest of all seasons is here! Check out this episode of PBS Kids Talk About to see what kids like you think about the season. Explore the change in seasons by playing nature observation bingo! The season also brings NEW episodes of two of your favorite PBS Kids shows: Molly of Denali and Donkey Hodie. Make sure to tune in or watch here!

FOR PARENTS: SHIFTING ROUTINES IN SUMMER

Summer break brings lots of fun, but changing routines can be stressful. Help your child manage changes in their schedule by creating a weekly planner. Summer break also brings lots of free time. These activities spinners can help children avoid boredom and foster independence. Looking to try a new way to play this summer? Check out these 20 new ideas!

FOR EDUCATORS: STARTING SUMMER READING

Get summer break started on the right page with some summer reading! PBS Learning Media’s Summer of Reading Collection offers activities and interactive games to help build vocabulary and reading comprehension as students read their favorite stories… and maybe find a new one! Engaging students through our own passion for literature will cultivate young book lovers and make our classrooms rich with knowledge.

