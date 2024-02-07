© 2024 Connecticut Public

Spread the Love! Valentine’s Day Crafts and Activities

Valentine's Day is on Wednesday, February 14th! This time of year, we celebrate love, friendship, and kindness with friends and family. Spread the love this week with these Valentine’s Day crafts and activities!
Learning Snacks - Spread the Love! Valentine's Day
JohnnyGreig/Getty Images
/
E+
-

FOR KIDS: PRINTABLE CARDS TO SHARE!
Choosing what Valentine’s to share with friends and family can be an overwhelming task! Let PBS Kids help you out! These printable Valentine’s cards are sure to be a hit!

FOR PARENTS: CRAFTS AND ACTIVITIES
Valentine’s Day is a perfect time for getting creative with crafts! These crafts make easy, thoughtful gifts for friends and family alike. Why not make a hanger heart wreath with those extra wire hangers lying around? Or decorate your house with these doily butterflies or tissue paper stained glass. Teachers and classmates will love these lollipop flower Valentines or these Valentine’s Day pencils!

FOR EDUCATORS: HONORING BLACK WRITERS AND POETS
This week, we are celebrating the incredible black writers and poets who made us love with just their words. Writers like Lorranie Hansberry, Zora Neale Hurston, Toni Morrison, and James Baldwin blend lyrical speech with prose, crafting novels and narratives we will treasure forever. Even though odds were against them, they never were silenced and continued to share their stories with the world.

    LYLA IN THE LOOP
    LYLA IN THE LOOP is about Lyla Loops and her fantastical blue sidekick, Stu, who use creative and strategic problem-solving and critical thinking skills to help their family, friends, and community!
