Tune In to PBS Kids Podcasts!

FOR KIDS: NEW PODCASTS FROM ARTHUR!

Season 3 of the Arthur Podcast is here! Released every Thursday, Arthur shares stories of Ellwood City and answers your questions about being a kid. PBS Kids has so many podcasts to choose from including Molly of Denali, Pinkalicious and Peterrific, Odd Squad, and Jamming on the Job!

FOR PARENTS: PODCASTS TO THE RESCUE!

Tuning into a PBS Kids podcast is the perfect way to beat the holiday travel blues! Listening to podcasts together helps children foster imagination and encourages family conversations. You can find links to all PBS Kids podcasts and paired activities to keep the learning going!

FOR EDUCATORS: TEACHING WITH PODCASTS

Looking to switch up your classroom assignments? Grading pages and pages of essays got you down? Why not have students create a podcast instead? Creating podcasts helps students develop skills in collaboration and time management, as well as communication and technical skills. Podcasts can help restructure the day and create a moment of calm. The Plate Show and But Why are great shows for students ages K-5.

