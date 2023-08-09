Welcome to Camp PBS Kids!
FOR KIDS: CAMPING PRETEND PLAY
Interested in going camping but have never been before? Try camping pretend-play before the big outing! Make these mini camping tents for your toys or play Elinor’s Curious Campout to practice. Watch your friends Daniel Tiger, Rosie from Rosie’s Rules, and Nature Cat in their own camping adventures, and then use what you have learned on your own!
FOR PARENTS: CAMPING WITH KIDS
Whether you are an experienced outdoorsman or it’s your first time, camping with children can feel challenging! Being prepared and discussing your plans as a family can help children anticipate what might occur once they are in the great outdoors. Try camping in your backyard or reading these books about camping to test the waters. Even with whatever nature may throw at you, you are bound to enjoy some unplugged family time!
FOR EDUCATORS: DAY CAMP EXPERIENCES
Camp isn’t just a summertime activity. Camping helps children practice problem-solving and resilience while giving them space to practice their science and life skills. PBS Learning Media’s collections Camp GPB and Camp TV offer a day camp experience full of creativity, exploration, and fun! These activities can be done all year round to help classrooms bond and encourage a positive classroom community.