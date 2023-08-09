Welcome to Camp PBS Kids!

FOR KIDS: CAMPING PRETEND PLAY

Interested in going camping but have never been before? Try camping pretend-play before the big outing! Make these mini camping tents for your toys or play Elinor’s Curious Campout to practice. Watch your friends Daniel Tiger , Rosie from Rosie’s Rules , and Nature Cat in their own camping adventures, and then use what you have learned on your own!

FOR PARENTS: CAMPING WITH KIDS

Whether you are an experienced outdoorsman or it’s your first time, camping with children can feel challenging! Being prepared and discussing your plans as a family can help children anticipate what might occur once they are in the great outdoors. Try camping in your backyard or reading these books about camping to test the waters. Even with whatever nature may throw at you, you are bound to enjoy some unplugged family time !