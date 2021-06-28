What's a Robot's Favorite Snack?

LITTLE: Never trust someone with graph paper – they might be plotting something! Learn about graphing, data collection, and analysis while discovering which of your favorite jokes are the funniest with The Electric Company’s Laugh Graph activity!

MIDDLE: Joan Rivers, one of America’s funniest comedians, talks about breaking into a male-dominated industry and how comedy can highlight injustices in society in this clip from Not Done: Women Remaking America.

BIGGER: LOLZ MEMEZ are ALL THE THINGS we love and hate about the internet, but when does a meme stop being funny and start being cringe? The PBS Idea Channel investigates the history and impact of meme culture on humor.

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – Memes aren’t the only thing we share on the internet. People of all ages create, share, and access content across social media platforms, but it’s not all fun and games when it comes to social media and brains. The internet can move from likes to yikes pretty quickly when we spend too long tuned into others’ seemingly perfect lives, but it’s also an effective communication tool that keeps us connected to friends and family near and far. So, is social media bad for our mental health?

