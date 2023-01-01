Winter Science Fun!

FOR KIDS: ICE SCIENCE

When water freezes, we get ice! Have you noticed any frozen water outside this winter? Observing ice is a great way to experiment with temperature and learn science skills. People even make things with ice. Try making a homemade ice sculpture this season!

FOR PARENTS: WINTER GAMES AND SOCIAL MEDIA SECURITY

Too chilly to enjoy winter outside? Try these Winter Games from PBS Kids! Cruise through the snowflakes in Super Snowboarder with Molly of Denali! Or play Sid the Science Kid’s Snow Search!

Remember, screen time like this can be fun for kids, but we need to teach them how to use the internet safely. On January 28th, we celebrate Data Privacy Day. Follow these online safety tips to ensure your child is being safe on the internet and social media.

FOR EDUCATORS: HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is held each January 27th as a way to remember the killing of 6 million Jews and millions of others during World War II. Teaching about the holocaust provides students with history, social awareness, and opportunities for critical thinking and personal growth. In this video, Holocaust survivor, Reva Kibort, tells her story and challenges students to speak up whenever they see injustices.