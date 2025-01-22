Year of the Snake: Celebrating Lunar New Year!

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATING LUNAR NEW YEAR WITH CURIOUS GEORGE

Gung Hay Fat Choy means Happy New Year in Chinese. In this clip from Curious George , Lily shows Marco and George her family traditions for ringing in the new year. You can even make your own dragon puppet just like in the video! Dance with your puppet to celebrate Lunar New Year !

FOR PARENTS: MAKING LUNAR NEW YEAR TRADITIONS AT HOME

Lunar New Year is a special time for families to unite and honor traditions - even if they may not be yours! Decorate your home with red and gold paper lanterns to bring good luck. Or make a gong to strike at the new year! Try a new recipe for Lo Han Jai, a Buddhist vegetarian stew that is traditionally served on the first day of the new year.