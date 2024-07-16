FOR KIDS: SONGS, CLIPS, AND GAMES!

Sing along while learning about your community with these PBS Kids music videos! Shows like City Island, Sesame Street, Daniel Tiger, and Rosie’s Rules help us understand how people work together to make their communities better for everyone! And play along with your favorite characters with these social studies online games!

FOR PARENTS: CONNECTING CHILDREN TO THEIR COMMUNITY

If you stepped outside right now in your neighborhood, you would be quick to see local initiatives and community helpers. Sharing the importance of being a part of your local community with your children can increase their social skills and empathy, and create a sense of belonging.

FOR EDUCATORS: THE BUILDING BLOCKS OF SOCIAL STUDIES

Teaching students about their surrounding communities is the building block for social studies, geography, history, economics, and civics instruction. The You, Me, Community Teach Your Way Calendar offers activities and lessons centered around celebrating families, treating others fairly, and working together.