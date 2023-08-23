Your Guide for Back to School

FOR KIDS: PRACTICING ROUTINES

After a fun-filled summer, it can be difficult to get back into a routine. Make your own bedtime routine book , day planner , or calendar to get ready for back to school.

Share your best school spirit with your favorite PBS Kids characters with this back-to-school video playlist or these back-to-school games !

FOR PARENTS: BACK TO SCHOOL CHECKLISTS

Practicing routines the week before school starts can help ease your child into the new school year. Use this back-to-school checklist to practice getting ready in the morning and this first-week planner to map out the week.