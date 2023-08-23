Your Guide for Back to School
FOR KIDS: PRACTICING ROUTINES
After a fun-filled summer, it can be difficult to get back into a routine. Make your own bedtime routine book, day planner, or calendar to get ready for back to school.
Share your best school spirit with your favorite PBS Kids characters with this back-to-school video playlist or these back-to-school games!
FOR PARENTS: BACK TO SCHOOL CHECKLISTS
Practicing routines the week before school starts can help ease your child into the new school year. Use this back-to-school checklist to practice getting ready in the morning and this first-week planner to map out the week.
FOR EDUCATORS: BACK TO SCHOOL PREP
A new school year means new faces, new schedules, and new opportunities to learn and grow! Get ready for the year with PBS Learning Media’s Back to School Collection featuring games and activities for the first week of school and routine-building lessons.