Life After A Suicide Loss

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a dedicated time to come together around a difficult topic. Losing someone to suicide is an especially devastating loss. It’s a different type of grief. The effects on surviving loved ones can be profound and long lasting.

This hour, we speak with a survivor of suicide loss. And we hear from a clinical psychologist at UConn Health about the impact of suicide loss on a family, and what you can do if you or someone you know is struggling.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

