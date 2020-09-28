© 2021 Connecticut Public

Mental Health

Life After A Suicide Loss

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Tess Terrible
Published September 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
National_Suicide_Hotline-1024x512.jpg

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a dedicated time to come together around a difficult topic. Losing someone to suicide is an especially devastating loss. It’s a different type of grief. The effects on surviving loved ones can be profound and long lasting. 

This hour, we speak with a survivor of suicide loss. And we hear from a clinical psychologist at UConn Health about the impact of suicide loss on a family, and what you can do if you or someone you know is struggling.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

GUESTS:

  • Karen Steinberg Gallucci - clinical psychologist and associate professor of psychiatry at Uconn Medical School

  • Gary Gianini - facilitator of a support group for people that have lost a loved one to suicide. He has been a facilitator for seven years from Avon, Connecticut

Mental Healthmental healthsuicide
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
