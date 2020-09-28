Life After A Suicide Loss
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a dedicated time to come together around a difficult topic. Losing someone to suicide is an especially devastating loss. It’s a different type of grief. The effects on surviving loved ones can be profound and long lasting.
This hour, we speak with a survivor of suicide loss. And we hear from a clinical psychologist at UConn Health about the impact of suicide loss on a family, and what you can do if you or someone you know is struggling.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
GUESTS:
Karen Steinberg Gallucci - clinical psychologist and associate professor of psychiatry at Uconn Medical School
Gary Gianini - facilitator of a support group for people that have lost a loved one to suicide. He has been a facilitator for seven years from Avon, Connecticut