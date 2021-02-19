Author Katherine May On Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat

Here in Connecticut, surviving long winters means getting plenty of sleep, extra vitamin D supplements and leaning into our favorite winter activities.

This hour, we talk with author Katherine May about her book Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times and the act of wintering.

According to author Katherine May, the act of wintering goes beyond the season of winter. The act of wintering, retreating and resting, can come after difficult times. And we should “must learn to invite the winter in. We may never choose winter, but we can choose how.”

While we’re all in lockdown, awaiting vaccines, we are all wintering a lot more than usual. How are you wintering?

