© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mental Health
Mental Health

Author Katherine May On Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Tess Terrible
Published February 19, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST
Wintering.jpg
Katherine May
/
Penguin Random House
Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times

Here in Connecticut, surviving long winters means getting plenty of sleep, extra vitamin D supplements and leaning into our favorite winter activities.

This hour, we talk with author Katherine May about her book Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times and the act of wintering. 

According to author Katherine May, the act of wintering goes beyond the season of winter. The act of wintering, retreating and resting, can come after difficult times. And we should “must learn to invite the winter in. We may never choose winter, but we can choose how.”

While we’re all in lockdown, awaiting vaccines, we are all wintering a lot more than usual. How are you wintering? 

We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

Tags

Mental Healthmental healthcovid-19snowwinter
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Related Content