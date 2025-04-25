NAHJ New England Journalism Awards Entry - Amanda Rivera is preserving oral histories of Puerto Ricans in Connecticut

NAHJ New England Journalism Awards 2025

This excerpt is from an episode of Disrupted titled "Oral histories preserve the stories of communities that might otherwise be lost." It originally aired on April 25, 2025.

Oral history preserves the past by recording people’s real voices. It’s not just about recording the stories people tell. It’s also about the way they tell them. Oral history is about memory and humanity. It’s a form of history that anyone can be a part of.

In this excerpt, Amanda Rivera discusses the history of Connecticut's Puerto Rican communities and her role in documenting their stories.

Amanda Rivera, PhD candidate in American Studies at Yale University

This episode of Disrupted was produced by Kevin Chang Barnum, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton and Meg Fitzgerald.